Pregnant woman accused of shoplifting shot by Walgreens employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is in critical condition and required an emergency C-Section birth after she was shot by a Walgreen's employee who was maced Wednesday night during a confrontation over reportedly stolen items.

Homicide Unit detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating the shooting, which happened outside of a Walgreen's store in the 2500 block of Gallatin Avenue just before 8 p.m.

The preliminary investigation of the shooting shows that 21-year-old Mitarius Boyd, the Walgreen's team leader at that store, was informed by coworker that two females were stealing items from the store. Boyd told police he saw the women putting items into a shopping cart and personal bag before exiting the store without paying.

Boyd also told officers that he was recording the women with his cell phone as he followed them out of the store and to the vehicle they were unloading the items into. The report from Metro police says Boyd went to the back of the vehicle where the women were when one of them began spraying mace at him.

Boys says he pulled out a semi-automatic pistol as he was being maced and began firing shots, claiming he was in fear because he didn't know if they were armed.

The women took off in the car, and Boyd called 911 from inside the Walgreen's store.

Travonsha Ferguson, 34, was shot during the altercation and taken to General Hospital by the other woman, who drove away after dropping her off and remains unidentified by police. Ferguson was transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Ferguson was pregnant at the time of the shooting, so an emergency C-Section had to be performed. The infant was not injured by the gunshots.

Both Ferguson and her baby are in critical but stable condition, says Metro police.

Boyd cooperated with detectives during the investigation. Investigators seized his gun used in the shooting and have taken possession of his cell phone.

Detectives will share the results of their investigation with the District Attorney's office to determine if Boyd will face charges.