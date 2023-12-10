Preliminary report shows EF3 tornado hit Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service reported Sunday afternoon that an EF3 tornado stormed across Clarksville this weekend.

This tornado was 600 yards in width, going at 150 mph. NWS will continue evaluating the length of the path, with the tornado going into Logan County, Kentucky. When it crossed into Kentucky, it was an EF2 that was on the ground for 18 miles.

Three people died as a result of the tornado in Montgomery County, including two adults and one child.

Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency reported that Clarksville has 65 structures that have minor damage, 339 with moderate damage, and 271 with major damage making them uninhabitable.

There are 91 structures that are totally destroyed based on the latest assessment from EMA. The vast majority of these structures are housing.

NewsChannel 5 will continue updating this story when we learn more information about the storms that hit Middle Tennessee on Dec. 9.