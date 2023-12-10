Preliminary report shows EF3 tornado hit Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service reported Sunday afternoon that an EF3 tornado stormed across Clarksville this weekend.
This tornado was 600 yards in width, going at 150 mph. NWS will continue evaluating the length of the path, with the tornado going into Logan County, Kentucky. When it crossed into Kentucky, it was an EF2 that was on the ground for 18 miles.
Three people died as a result of the tornado in Montgomery County, including two adults and one child.
Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency reported that Clarksville has 65 structures that have minor damage, 339 with moderate damage, and 271 with major damage making them uninhabitable.
There are 91 structures that are totally destroyed based on the latest assessment from EMA. The vast majority of these structures are housing.
NewsChannel 5 will continue updating this story when we learn more information about the storms that hit Middle Tennessee on Dec. 9.
We know these tornadoes are heartbreaking. Here's how you can help
The loss created by these storms is heartbreaking. Our NewsChannel 5 team wants to help, and we know that you do too.
That is why we are partnering with United Way and Community Foundation to raise money for tornado victims. Through the emergency response fund, you can designate whether you want your money to go to Davidson County or the surrounding counties.
Everything you give will go to help victims of the storm.
NewsChannel 5 is also providing $5,000 in matching money to get donations started in both funds.