More than just Johnny's wife, new documentary to air on June Carter Cash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 20 years ago, we lost an important voice in country music. Now, a new documentary will tell her story.

On Tuesday night, a film premiere took place at the Woolworth Theatre for the Paramount+ film, June: The Story of June Carter Cash.

It was a day long awaited by her children in attendance at the premiere, Carlene Carter and John Carter Cash.

"I wanted the story to be told even quicker than it has been," said Carlene.

"I wanna share her life, and I think it's been an ongoing mission," John Carter added.

Of course, in Nashville country lore, you always hear about Johnny and June. It's a reference to June's marriage to one of the most recognizable faces and voices in music history — Johnny Cash.

"The endurance of her love with my father, of course, is well known, but the majority of what I've learned good in life, how to forgive people, how to care about people, it came from my mom," John Carter said. "She stood on her own."

"She wasn't just a sidekick," said Carlene. "She was a star."

That's the story of the documentary streaming on Paramount+ on Tuesday, Jan. 16. It covers June's life as a singer and comedian, her Carter Family performances, work as an actress, and her songwriting.

"It reminds people she wrote Ring of Fire," said John Carter.

"She was the all-around entertainer," Carlene continued.

What's incredible to June's children is director Kristen Vaurio managed to uncover footage they'd never seen.

"It's breathtaking, honestly, cause it's like she's right there," said Carlene.

"I think it's very important to put her legacy down in stone," Vaurio said. "She's this incredibly important woman to the tapestry of country music and American music, and people don't really know it."

"I'm so proud of it," Carlene said of the documentary. "It makes me wanna weep just thinking about it. [My mother] taught me how to be resilient and adaptable and press on, as she'd say."

"I hope they see the strength my mother had, the endurance she carried with her throughout her life, and the beauty that carries on, " said John Carter. "An artist will be able to glean from my mother's strength as an artist."

We want to point out the director of photography for June is a NewsChannel 5 alum; our friend and former NewsChannel 5 photojournalist Nathan Thompson.