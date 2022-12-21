Preparations underway for 'Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's Nashville's biggest New Year's Eve party.

"It's quite the production," said Deana Ivey, president of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. "Every time we come out here, we're just like 'wow.' You forget how big it is."

It takes a small army to prepare for this year's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

In mid-December, 300 crews began building stages, lighting and tents. But the real planning began almost a year ago.

"We take the first off and celebrate the year before and we really start planning Jan. 2," said Ivey.

It takes 75 production trucks, 826 lighting fixtures, more than five miles of power cable lines, 196 speakers and 100 pounds of confetti that will drop at midnight to make it all happen.

But despite best efforts, there are still some things that can't be planned.

"The biggest challenge is really the weather," said Ivey. "You do an outdoor event, and it is just so stressful because you never know what elements you're going to face."

Still, that won't stop an estimated 200,000 people from attending the five-hour live TV celebration.

"We have three headliners this year and that's incredible to have, it's the most we've ever had," said Ivey. "We have Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Zack Brown Band and then all the special guests that some people know about, some people don't."

It's a welcomed boost to the local tourism industry during an ordinarily slow time, bringing $30 million in visitor spending and filling 30,000 hotel rooms.

The show will air 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT and 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on CBS.