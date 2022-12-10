Preparations underway for Last Minute Toy Store in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a Nashville Christmas tradition, and the Last Minute Toy Store is gearing up to provide toys for 6,000 kids in need across Davidson County this year.

Decorations are going up at the warehouse at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Service Center on Harding Place. In just a matter of days empty shelves will be filled with new toys for kids ranging from newborns to age 18. Officials said each donation goes a long way in ensuring every child in Nashville will have a Merry Christmas.

"Here in Nashville, I think we are a loving, caring city and people come together," said Dale Robble, president of the Last Minute Toy Store. "We give them hope, and show them the true meaning of Christmas."

For 29 years, the Last Minute Toy Store has helped families in need across Davidson County who weren't able to receive assistance or missed the deadlines for other Christmas charities and organizations. Registration is currently full.

For the first time since the pandemic, parents will be able to shop for free gifts for their children in person. For the last two years, families registered online and provided a wish list of gifts. Volunteers shopped for the items and families could pick them up during a touchless drive-thru event.

Now another drive-thru line will open where the public is invited to drop off new, unwrapped gifts for kids of all ages. Donations can be made at the facility at 5117 Harding Place from Dec. 10 to 19. It will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Sundays when it will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off at any DCSO location throughout the city.

The Last Minute Toy Store will be open for parents to come and shop for their kids from Friday, Dec 16 until Monday, Dec. 19th.

For more information on donating or volunteering visit https://www.lastminutetoystore.com/