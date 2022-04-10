Preparations underway in Music City for CMT Awards.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music City will be in the national spotlight again Monday as the city hosts the annual CMT Awards. Preparations have been underway for the past week for the big show including some road closures.

The show is happening at Municipal Auditorium at 7 p.m. You can watch it live on NewsChannel 5.

Municipal Way has been closed to allow crews to transform Muncipal for the show. A portion of Broadway is also closed between 5th and 6th Avenues by Bridgestone Arena until after the show. CMT said the area will be used during the show.

Some of the biggest names will be taking the stage - as performers and presenters and you can also catch the first televised performance in over two decades from The Judds.

Also back on the CMT stage after seven years is Kenny Chesney. He’ll be closing out the show and giving fans a sneak preview of his stadium tour which launches later this month.