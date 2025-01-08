Preparing for Nashville's winter weather: Shovels, snow melt, and sleds.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As small snowflakes fall outside, nearly everyone who's walked into Elder's Ace Hardware walks out with a similar armload of shovels, ice melt, and heating supplies.

“I’m good I’m glad I’m ready,” Jordan Davis said.

He’s here after learning a lesson from last year’s snow.

“I’m buying a sled because last year. I had to use the top of one of my totes to drag my kid around in the snow ,and he deserves better than that. This year, we got a sled not a moment too soon,” said Davis.

The little ones in the Davis household are ready for the snow.

“Even though little flurries, he’s like, 'It’s snowing.' He’s super stoked," Davis said.

Some adults are still picking up some last-minute supplies.

One of the cheapest and easiest ways to winterize your home, not to mention one of the best sellers here, is to grab a few faucet covers.

The covers could help prevent from a big water bill in the future.

“Every house has one maybe two spigots, and that’s just the people who know about faucet covers. There are a lot of people who are transplanting here and don’t know about them,” said store manager Jess Brewer.

Weeks ago, Brewer said they ordered a list of supplies making sure high-demand items were in stock and on shelves.

“Everyone thinks about the ice melt, the shovel, the propane, but what happens if your pipes freeze or bust and you need an emergency fitting? We’re here. We have it,” said Brewer.

And once you're prepared to handle the low temperatures, you can make room for some snowy fun.

It’s recommended when temperatures get this cold to drip your faucets and open cupboards so warm air reaches the pipes.



