Preparing homes for winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tools packed and ready, Chase Scroggings knows a thing or two about how heating systems can break.
"In a heat pump you are going to see more wear and tear like the compressor and the outdoor fan motor," said Scroggins.
Even in a regular maintenance visit, Chase finds an issue just while doing an inspection in the attic.
"You can actually see where this has fallen off," said Scroggins. "You can feel it you are introducing some dust or something to your unit but also loosing a little bit of air flow."
Chase said when these types of smaller fixes aren't caught, homeowners call him out as a technician with Hiller when inside feels just as cold as the outdoors.
"I am seeing a lot of avoidable issues, things that would be caught during maintenance," said Scroggins.
The same idea applies to pipes too.
Hiller shared a few tips about how to keep pipes from bursting.
- Trickling both hot and cold water
- Insulating pipes keeps them from bursting.
- Turn up the thermostat
- If a pipe does freeze use a blow dryer until the water is flowing
- Do not use an open flame such as a lighter to thaw pipes
