Preparing the roads: Staying home will allow crews to quickly clear snow-covered lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville and Tennessee road departments said they are ready for the snowstorm that will impact the area on Friday.

Brining is just one part of that.

We all have a role to play when winter weather strikes.

It may be tempting once the snow starts falling to drive and see the snow in your neighborhood. But the message from officials is to stay home off the roads.

However while the sun's still out, why not seize on the opportunity to stretch your legs before the snow just like Beth Clayton.

“I’m tired now but it feels good to be out here in the cold air, and your lungs feel good,” Clayton said.

Once the snow starts to fall, getting around Middle Tennessee grows more difficult.

“We feel very prepared to handle this winter storm,” said Erin Zeigler, spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Across 26 counties, Zeigler said crews have been pretreating 11,000 miles with brine.

“We have 281 salt trucks ready to go. We have 67,000 tons of salt,” said Ziegler.

In Nashville come snowfall, NDOT says crews will work in 12-hour shifts to salt and plow the roads.

New this year, the Nashville Department of Transportation will not be clearing routes based on call-in requests.

The department created a priority list of those post-secondary routes.

Allowing crews room to work is going to make a quicker job of clearing the roads.

“If you do have to get on the roadway for any reason, we do ask you’ve checked the smart way website first,” said Ziegler.

She’s referring to the 240 real-time traffic cameras you can pull up on your screens from the warmth and safety of your home.

You can access those real-time cameras at home to get an idea of how roads look in your neighborhood.

“It’s going to show you real-time incidents and real time hazards so you can plan your route,” said Ziegler.

With multiple inches of snow in the forecast, the best route recommended is to stay home.