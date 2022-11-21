Presale tickets for Bonnaroo go on sale Black Friday

Watch Now
Bonnaroo Fun Continues With Concerts, Panels
Posted at 6:26 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 19:26:54-05

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets for Manchester's summertime music and arts festival Bonnaroo will go on sale beginning on Black Friday.

Pre-sale tickets start at $279 for 4-day general admission, with options up to $3,500 for 4-day platinum tickets.

The earlier attendants buy tickets, the less the tickets will cost. There are five tiers of tickets with different cut-off dates. Though general admission will start at $279 during Tier 1, the price will be driven up to $360 by Tier 5.

The site also offers add-ons, like "Bonnaroots" dinners for Thursday through Saturday.

Bonaroo 2023 will take place from June 15-18. Visit the Bonnaroo website for tickets and more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc.
