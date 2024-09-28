President Biden approved emergency declaration for Tennessee, federal disaster assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — President Biden has approved federal disaster assistance by issuing an emergency declaration in Tennessee.

With Tropical Storm Helene's impact causing significant flooding and other issues across the state, the declaration will allow for more money and resources to help with the aftermath.

It also authorizes FEMA to coordinate the relief efforts in the community and keep everyone safe from further catastrophe as best as possible.

Specific counties mentioned include Cocke, Hawkins and Washington, along with Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties.