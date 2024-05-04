President Glenda Glover to give TSU commencement speech as the culmination of her time serving the university

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday morning, TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover will give her final speech to the graduating class during commencement.

Glover has been president of her alma mater for 11 years, since 2013, and is expected to give a passionate speech to 552 undergraduate students as a culmination of her time at the university.

During her time as president at TSU, Dr. Glover has also been a member of several professional, civic, and non-profit organizations, including serving as President and CEO of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

She received the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Education Leadership Award as the 2018 HBCU President of the Year.

In 2021 President Joe Biden appointed her as Vice Chair of the President's Board of Advisors on HBCUs.

Before becoming TSU's president, the Memphis native also worked at Jackson State University and Howard University, so Dr. Glover has been working for HBCUs for over 30 years.

Her retirement from TSU comes as a new board of trustees appointed by Governor Bill Lee begins its work amid financial issues at the school.

The new board hasn't announced a new president yet, but the previous board of trustees announced three candidates.

Undergraduate commencement starts at 8 a.m. at Hale Stadium.