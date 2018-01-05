President To Sign Executive Order While In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - President Trump is expected to sign a Presidential Memorandum and Executive Order while in Nashville for the American Farm Bureau Convention.

The President will speak at the convention on Monday. Details about the presidents speech and executive action were not clear, Friday evening.

At the convention, bureau members will attend educational workshops that teach about the outlook for agriculture, business acumen, leadership and more while at the convention.

Reba McEntire is also slated to speak at this year's convention.

She was expected to join the AFBF President Zippy Duvall during the Closing General Session on Monday for a Q&A. Yet, with the President set to be the keynote speaker at the event Monday, it's unclear if McEntire will speak at a different time.