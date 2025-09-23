President Trump announced autism initiatives while questioning Tylenol's safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled new federal initiatives Monday to address what they described as a growing autism epidemic, as diagnoses have risen nearly 400% since 2000 and now affect about 1 in 31 children in the United States.

The administration's plan includes new federal funding for research and expanded access to an FDA-approved treatment for children with autism. However, Trump's comments linking autism to acetaminophen use, the common pain reliever sold under the brand name Tylenol, drew significant attention.

"Instead of attacking those who ask questions, everyone should be grateful for those trying to get the answers to this complex situation," Trump said. "So taking Tylenol is not good. I'll say it. It's not good."

Recent studies have suggested a possible association between prenatal acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental conditions, but medical experts emphasize that the findings do not prove causation. Acetaminophen has long been considered one of the safest options for pregnant women to treat fever and pain.

Dr. Quentin Humberd, a retired developmental pediatrician from Tennessee and emeritus member of the Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics worked with children for nearly four decades, disputed the administration's claims.

"There was no credible information that Tylenol was associated with the cause of autism," Humberd said. "We've done a huge amount of research, and we know a lot more about what doesn't cause autism than what we think causes it."

Humberd said autism is believed to stem from a combination of genetic and environmental factors, and he cautioned against framing the condition around parental fault.

"The bottom line for families is … we don't want to lay the guilt at the foot of parents and mothers, particularly, because there is no credible evidence that something that they do or do not do causes autism," he said.

While Trump and Kennedy pushed for new research into possible environmental triggers, Humberd said families should focus on early intervention and evidence-based care.

"I hate to be in disagreement with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, but in fact, I just have to speak to what the science has taught me and my colleagues," Humberd said. "We don't have a specific goal other than trying to help families that are under our care."

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.