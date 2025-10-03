President Trump endorses Matt Van Epps in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District race

President Donald Trump has publicly announced his support for Republican candidate Matt Van Epps in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District race.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called it his “great honor” to endorse Van Epps, describing him as an “America First Patriot.”

The endorsement comes after early voting has ended, but days ahead of the Republican Primary on Tuesday, October 7.

Van Epps is one of eleven candidates running for the republican nomination.

In interviews on Inside Politics each republican candidate expressed strong support for President Trump.

In his endorsement, Trump said Van Epps would work to strengthen border security, address migrant crime, grow the economy, cut taxes, promote U.S.-made goods, support school choice, expand domestic energy production, and defend gun rights.

Trump also noted that Van Epps has the backing of Congressman Jim Jordan and “many other highly respected MAGA warriors.”

Van Epps responded to the endorsement, saying he is “grateful for President Trump’s trust and support.”

The 7th Congressional District seat was previously held by Rep. Mark Green, who retired this year.

Green has also endorsed Van Epps as his successor.

Voters will choose the democratic and republican nominees on Tuesday October 7.

The General Election is on December 2.

It is a republican leaning district, but the unusual timing of the special election is expected to lead to lower turnout and democrats are hoping to flip the seat.

