WATCH: President Trump Medal of Honor ceremony, expected to address Iran
Prev
Next
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted
and last updated
WATCH NOW: President Trump will participate in a Medal of Honor ceremony where he is expected to address Iran.
Watch Live
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.