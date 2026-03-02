Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: President Trump Medal of Honor ceremony, expected to address Iran

President Donald Trump
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WATCH NOW: President Trump will participate in a Medal of Honor ceremony where he is expected to address Iran.

