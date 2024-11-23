Preterm birth rates in Tennessee continue to outpace national average

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Tennessee's preterm birth rate rose to 11.3% in 2023, according to the 2024 March of Dimes report, marking an increase from the previous year.

The state's grade dropped to a D-minus, reflecting the growing concern about premature births, a trend that is especially pronounced among Black mothers.

For these mothers, the preterm birth rate is 1.5 times higher than that of other racial groups, with contributing factors such as uterine fibroids, high blood pressure, and environmental stressors.

Dr. Dontel Johnson, a pediatrician at Meharry Medical College, highlighted that health disparities and systemic challenges contribute to these disparities. “Black women are about 50% more likely to experience preterm birth than white or Hispanic women,” he said.

Despite these challenges, medical advancements are improving outcomes for premature infants.

“Having a plan is one of the most important things that they can do,” Dr. Johnson said. “So that way they know if they are at high risk, and then if they are, we have a plan for what to do if they do have a premature baby.”

Michelle Taylor's story exemplifies both the difficulties and hope that many families facing preterm births experience.

Taylor and her husband, who had long dreamed of becoming parents, faced a long, challenging road to pregnancy due to uterine fibroids.

Two doctors told them it would be impossible to conceive, but they never gave up. A third doctor offered hope, though with caution, warning that the pregnancy would be a difficult one.

"I just felt in my heart that I was supposed to be someone's mother, just like I was supposed to be someone's wife," said Taylor.



At 25 weeks, Michelle went into labor. As she and her husband made their way to the hospital, doctors expressed concern about the viability of her pregnancy, given that a baby born at 25 weeks faces significant risks.

Michelle's son, Chase, spent months in the NICU, unable to be held by his mother. But, Michelle’s faith and determination led her to discover a skin-to-skin care routine used by African mothers, which ultimately allowed her to bond with her son for the first time.

“He moved his hand for the first time. He had never seen him move his hand on my chest, and he lifted his head and looked up at me and opened his eyes,” she said, emotionally.

Chase not only survived but thrived. Today, he excels academically, is a big brother, and is studying electrical engineering in college.

Now a photographer with her own business, Michelle loves sharing stories through her lens.

Her journey of perseverance and faith is the reason she shares her story to inspire others facing similar challenges.

“I feel like if I can encourage one person, and if I've done it on a one-to-one scale, and now it's on a larger scale, then I've done my part,” she said.

As the preterm birth rate continues to rise, Dr. Johnson stresses the importance of planning, education, and addressing health disparities in the community.

