Preventing pests during high heat months.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The heat is not only pushing people inside these days, but also bugs.

Experts said homeowners can take several minutes to walk around their home and look for any cracks and crevices in door frames and windows the pests can slip through. It's generally how bugs are getting inside homes.

Ground beetles, crickets, earwigs and millipedes seek out cool moist areas and slip through those expansion cracks.

Wasps, bees, hornets and mosquitoes are also high this time of year. Be cautious of how long you leave your doors open to prevent them from flying inside.

When it comes to getting bug repellent to use at home, experts have a message of caution for using these poisonous sprays.

"Read the labels thoroughly. Follow the specific directions. If they ask for a specific amount with water, don't double or triple it. That can create issues where you're overexposing yourself and your family to what are harsh chemicals," said pest control expert Matt Christensen.