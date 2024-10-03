Primetime drama 'Fire Country' celebrates new season with free two-day live music event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CBS is hosting a two-night fan experience in Nashville to celebrate the third season of its hit primetime drama “Fire Country!"

The event is tonight and tomorrow at the Nash House Southern Spoon and Saloon.

Over the next two nights, fans will be treated to multiple live performances with a show-themed house band, an exclusive preview of the next season of “Fire Country”, food & beverages, immersive activations including a (faux) tattoo parlor, a build your own trucker hat station, and redemption wall.

The event is for ages 21 and up and free to the public, but you have to RSVPto attend. Tonight's live music performers include Ben Chapman, Alyssa Flaherty, Matt Koziol, and Madison Kozak.

Admission is on a first-come basis and subject to capacity limits.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.