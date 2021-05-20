Prince’s Hot Chicken opens Fifth + Broad location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The iconic Prince’s Hot Chicken has opened its newest location in Nashville.

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday morning at the Assembly Food Hall South at the newly opened Fifth + Broad.

WTVF A ribbon-cutting was held to mark the opening of the Fifth + Broad location.

“This is one of the greatest moments of my life. It’s unimaginable that this has finally come to reality,” said Andre Prince, Thornton Prince’s great niece.

Prince said their newest location has been in the works for a while now. She said Prince’s was once known as Bar-B-Que Chicken Shack, but she changed the name in 1980 to recognize the family’s name.

Prince said the restaurant is the oldest hot chicken restaurant in the U.S. “We were the first to cook chicken hot and sell it on a commercial basis,” she said. “That’s what broke the ceiling, and the popularity got out. It’s been a secret in Nashville for a long time.”

The Fifth + Broad location began serving lunch at 10:30 a.m.