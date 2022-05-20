Prince's Hot Chicken to offer breakfast menu in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Prince's Hot Chicken will offer breakfast for the first time at its downtown Nashville location.

The chicken eatery will offer the first meal of the day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Assembly Food Hall.

“Prince’s has only ever offered lunch and dinner, so I am excited for this opportunity to tailor our menu to reach the breakfast crowd,” said Ms. André Prince Jeffries, owner of Prince’s Hot Chicken. “Now, the same hot chicken recipe that has been a part of Nashville for almost 90 years can be enjoyed at any time of the day.”

Prince’s new breakfast menu will offer hot chicken biscuits glazed with spicy honey butter, skillet potatoes with onions and peppers, chipotle chili wraps and more.

"We’ve been wanting to implement more breakfast options within the food hall for a while now, and what better restaurant to offer it than Nashville’s beloved hot chicken destination," said Brett Shane of Assembly Food Hall. "We are located in the most metropolitan area in the city, surrounded by apartments and office buildings, and the food hall is expanding its offerings to not only be a dining destination for visitors, but a staple for locals at any hour of the day."