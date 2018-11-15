Prisoners reach out to fill Thanksgiving baskets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - They will never be released from prison, but some offenders serving life sentences are still finding a way to better their community this Thanksgiving.

Terrance Akins knows what it is like to spend the holidays behind bars. He served 17 years for aggravated robbery inside the Whiteville Correctional Facility.

"When I first got incarcerated I turned 18 on Thanksgiving," Akins said.

While in prison he began a ministry called Men Incarcerated Reaching Out and when he was released promised to continue making a positive change in his community.

One way they hope to give back is with a Thanksgiving food drive. Although the offenders make 15, 20 cents an hour through work inside the facility, they raised enough money for 20 turkeys.

They are now asking the community to donate canned goods to complete Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need.

"This is a moment that I have been waiting for even when I was incarcerated to get back out and be able to do good. Like we have done so much wrong in our lives, how can we reverse that and now give back to our communities," he said.

Thanksgiving Food Baskets List:

• 1 Large bag of stuffing mix or 2 boxes of Stove Top Stuffing • 2 Cans of corn • 2 Cans of green beans • 2 Cans of yams or sweet potatoes • 2 Boxes of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese • 2 Boxes of instant mashed potatoes • 2 Cans of gravy • 1 Can of cranberry sauce • 2 Boxes of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix • 2 Packages of dinner rolls • 1 Bag of marshmallows • 1 Bag of sugar • 1 Bag of flour • 1 Boxed pie (large, sweet potato, apple or pumpkin)

People can donate items to the McGruder Family Resource Center located at 2013 25th Ave. N. in Nashville from Monday - Friday, 9am-4pm and on Tuesdays 9am-7pm.