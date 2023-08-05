Pro-gun advocates calling on lawmakers to vote no on red flag laws during special session

GALLATIN, Tenn (WTVF) — Lawmakers are gearing up to return to the Capitol this month for a special session aimed at addressing gun control in the wake of the tragic Covenant School shooting that took place in March.

However, the chances of passing any significant gun reform legislation, particularly an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) or red flag law, appear slim as the debate intensifies.

Legislators adjourned their regular session without making progress on gun reform, leaving advocates for tighter firearm regulations frustrated.

Among those pushing for change are Governor Bill Lee and the grieving families of the Covenant Community, who are calling for the passage of a red flag law to prevent potentially dangerous individuals from accessing firearms.

Richard Archie, West Tennessee director of the Tennessee Firearms Association, remains staunchly opposed to any form of gun control.

"People in hell want ice water, but they can't get it. You know, just because they won't, it doesn't mean that it necessarily has to come to fruition," said Archie.

A small crowd gathered outside the Sumner County Administration building Saturday afternoon in support of the Second Amendment.

They're also calling on lawmakers to think about the law when they vote this upcoming special session.

"We're going to stay opposed to it as much as we can," said Archie,

However, not everyone shares these views for change.

The proposed special session scheduled nearly five months after the tragic Covenant School shooting that claimed six innocent lives.

One of the grieving parents, Katy Dieckhaus, mother of 9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus, made an emotional appeal to lawmakers in a video for Voices for Safer Tennessee, asking them to prioritize the safety of citizens.

"On March 27, 2023, our lives were forever changed by simply dropping our girls off at school," said Dieckhaus. "A place where Evelyn loved to learn, strengthen her faith and where her life was taken by a troubled person who easily accessed multiple firearms, turning our whole world and family upside down."

Dieckhaus with her own message to lawmakers.

"Beginning August 21, Tennessee lawmakers will decide whether to pass responsible firearms safety laws that will work toward protecting our children and their right to life. "

Representative William Slater expressed his heartfelt sympathy for the victims' families but stands firm in his belief that a red flag law is not the appropriate solution.

"There are things that we can do to make our citizens safer. But we don't need to look at taking away constitutional rights in order to do that," stated Slater. As an educator, his focus lies in enhancing school security to protect students from potential threats.

While some lawmakers are open to considering gun control measures if they enhance safety and security, others believe the focus should be on addressing mental health issues rather than restricting access to firearms.

Governor Lee is expected to officially issue the call for the special session, possibly as early as next week.