Funeral procession for Joseph "Joey" Whaley, former U.S. Marine, happening Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — LCPL Joseph "Joey" D. Waley was a marine, a son and a friend who died on August 17, 2023, at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California at age 20.

He was born in Williamson County, Tennessee, became an Eagle Scout in 2021 and graduated Columbia Central high school in 2022.

Whaley's remains are being flown into Nashville's airport on August 31 at 4:35 p.m., where they will be transported into a hearse. There will be a procession for Waley, starting on the tarmac at BNA and ending at the Hermitage Funeral Home. The procession will take the I-65 South route to wards exit 46, where the funeral home is.

Whaley's funeral service will take place at Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Burial service will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens, with full military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps.

If you want to learn more about Whaley, you can read his obituary.