Professional drivers teach teens defensive driving for Bridgestone's 'Teens Drive Smart' event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While NASCAR drivers hit the track at the Superspeedway this weekend in Nashville, some less experienced, teen drivers gathered at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for a different kind of driving experience.

About 100 teens got behind the wheel Sunday to learn defensive driving, decision-making, and other vital driving skills as part of Bridgestone's free "Teens Drive Smart" driving experience.

The instructors at the event have plenty of experience traveling safely at very high speeds — they're professional drivers who have participated in motorsports, stunt driving, and test track driving.

"They all come from a diverse background of professional driving, whether it be factory driving for Ferrari or Maserati or ex-NASCAR guys," said Jonathon Bruhin, Bridgestone Americas Manager of Consumer Sales Training.

The program gives teens and young drivers a hands-on experience with potentially dangerous driving situations like a car spinning out, in a controlled environment.

"It's really special to be able to come out here and watch young drivers have that "A-Ha'" moment, like, 'Wow, this is something that I would have never understood how to do without the help of a professional driver and a simulated environment," Bruhin said.

"It felt scary, but it also felt really fun and just like, exciting for being able to drive and stuff," said Mia Giovanello, a 15-year-old driver from Nashville.

The program also addressed the dangers of distracted driving through practical demonstrations, changing lanes, and even some car maintenance basics.

"The last lap he would give us a random question, and we would be on our phone. And it's just kind of to show us how distracted driving really affects, like your precision on the road," said Gabby Ballinger, a 15-year-old driver from Nashville.

Bridgestone officials said the "Teens Drive Smart" program is part of their new safe communities initiative, which aims to protect people in the Nashville area whether they're traveling by car, bike, or on foot.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.