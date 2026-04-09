Professional women’s developmental basketball is coming to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The UPSHOT league, a groundbreaking professional women’s developmental basketball league has announced their sixth team and they'll play right here in Music City.

“Today is a celebration of Nashville as an already thriving world-known sports city. It is about more than women’s professional basketball arriving in a new market, it’s about women’s professional basketball being woven into the fabric of this city. The UPSHOT League and this great ownership are not simply launching a team here, together we are creating opportunity, and building a new home, as grateful and contributing members of this community,” said Donna Orender, Founder & Commissioner of The UPSHOT League.

The Nashville team will have their name revealed in July 2026 and will play at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium in May 2027.

The league acts as a developmental league, providing contracts to players in anticipation of being called up into the WNBA.