Professional women’s developmental basketball is coming to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The UPSHOT league, a groundbreaking professional women’s developmental basketball league has announced their sixth team and they'll play right here in Music City.
“Today is a celebration of Nashville as an already thriving world-known sports city. It is about more than women’s professional basketball arriving in a new market, it’s about women’s professional basketball being woven into the fabric of this city. The UPSHOT League and this great ownership are not simply launching a team here, together we are creating opportunity, and building a new home, as grateful and contributing members of this community,” said Donna Orender, Founder & Commissioner of The UPSHOT League.
The Nashville team will have their name revealed in July 2026 and will play at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium in May 2027.
The league acts as a developmental league, providing contracts to players in anticipation of being called up into the WNBA.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp