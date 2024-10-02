Professor weighs in on Iran missile strike on Israel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The conflict between Iran and Israel escalated Tuesday when Iran fired missiles and forced Israelis to take cover in bomb shelters.

Rabbi Dan Horwitz got a message from her sister in Israel with her husband and their 5-week-old child. They took cover when the bomb sirens went off.

"I received a video of my five week old niece in a bomb shelter. and it's horrifying," said Horwitz.

Video shows the sky lit up with these missiles.

The Associated Press says the Israeli military intercepted many of them. Thomas Schwartz is a Professor of History at Vanderbilt and he says Israel plans to retaliate.

"I think there is at least a chance 50/50 or higher that Israel will use this opportunity of retaliating to attack Iran's nuclear facilities," said Schwartz."It also might take this opportunity to attack Iran's oil production."

Almost a year after the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, this conflict continues with the most recent attacks.

Palestine and Israel have not come to an agreement on a two-state solution and since the October 7 attack, and Israeli forces have launched thousands of air strikes along the Gaza strip.

"So there is a possibility of a full scale regional war between Iran and Israel," said Schwartz.

Schwartz said the United States' involvement in a war may not directly involve U.S. troops.

"I would argue that we are already in a war," said Schwartz. "When one of our allies are under such threat we are going to be involved. I think in the whole we will not have any sort of troops on the ground or any direct situation for American soldier."

Horwitz continues to check in, fearful for his family.

"It's constant texting what's happening, checking in -- are you okay -- what do you need?" said Horwitz.

The Associated Press said at least 180 missiles were launched at Israel.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).