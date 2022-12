CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New help for Clarksville residents who need help paying their rent!

Tenant-Based Rental Assistance is a program where qualifying low-income families could be eligible to have a majority of their rent covered.

The program also features credit recovery assistance, mental health support and medical care.

To apply for the TBRA Program contact United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region at (931) 647-4291 or visit the website.