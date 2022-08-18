Prohibiting slavery is among the four proposed constitutional amendments to be voted on in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution, including one that prohibits slavery, have been added to the November 8 ballot.

On the State and Federal General Election ballot in November, voters will be able to vote for or against these proposed amendments. These proposed amendments are presented as yes or no questions.

A yes vote is one to amend the Constitution, a no vote is one to not amend the Constitution.

In order for an amendment to be passed, two things need to happen.

The first is that the amendment must get more yes than no votes. After this, the number of yes votes must be the majority of the total votes in the gubernatorial election.

The four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution include:

An amendment to Article XI, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the right to work An amendment to Article II and Article III of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the exercise of the powers and duties of the Governor during disability. An amendment to Article I, Section 33 of the Constitution of Tennessee, to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude. An amendment to Article IX, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to disqualifications.

