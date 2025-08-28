Prominent Tennessee anti-abortion activist Brian Lee Harris dead at 57

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brian Lee Harris died August 23, 2025 after an "extended illness," according to his obituary in the Tennessean.

Harris, born March 21, 1968 in South Carolina, was a prominent leader in the anti-abortion movement in Tennessee.

In 1997, he was elected as President of the Tennessee Right to Life (TRL) organization and went on to serve in that position for 23 years.

In an in memoriam post for Harris, TRL said "under his leadership the advancement of pro-life protections for women and their unborn children was impressive."

The post then included this lengthy list of efforts he spearheaded:



Required posting of non-coercion language inside Tennessee abortion facilities

48 hour waiting period and informed consent statutes for abortion-vulnerable women

In-person consultation required with abortion provider

Required inspection and licensure of abortion facilities

Abortionists required to hold admitting privileges at local hospitals, a provision which led to the closure of abortion facilities in Knoxville and Memphis

Ban on use of telemedicine for dispensing RU 486 abortion pills

Unborn victims of violence act at any stage of pregnancy

Oversaw the passage of the Human Life Protection Act in 2019, which set Tennessee up to be one of the first states to completely prohibit abortion upon the overturn of Roe v. Wade, which happened just three years later in 2022

Ban on abortion when the unborn child is viable unless necessary to save the mother's life. Requires a medical assessment at the 20th week of pregnancy to determine viability.

Defeat of attempt to legalize doctor-assisted suicide

State funds for abortion barred from use in state healthcare exchanges under Obamacare

Title X federal funds prioritized to ethical healthcare providers rather than Planned Parenthood

Coordination of one of the nation's largest pro-life student speech contests

Purchase of property and refurbishing of donated home for pro-life work

Establishment of pregnancy center outreach in south Nashville

Operation of urban thrift store outreaches in Nashville

Closure of Welshwood abortion facility, The Women’s Center

Passage of SJR 127 allowing for pro-life amendment to be placed on ballot

Leadership of YES on 1 pro-life constitutional amendment campaign

Coordination of amicus brief in support of pro-life Amendment 1

According to his obituary, Harris' family is asking anyone who would like to honor his memory to donate to the Right to Life of Michigan.