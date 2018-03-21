Property Tax Relief Deadline Quickly Approaching

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - As Nashville property values rise, city officials have reminded the public that the deadline to apply for property tax relief is quickly approaching.
Certain residents can apply for tax credits, deferments, freezes, and in some cases reimbursements.
"We appropriated 3.6 million dollars to help give those credits," said Metropolitan Trustee Charlie Cardwell.
In order to receive tax relief, you must be a homeowner who is 65 or older or disabled and make less than $29,180 a year. Disabled veterans may also apply.
Under the Tax Freeze program, qualifying homeowners age 65 and older, whose income does not exceed $41,660, can "freeze" the tax due on their property at the amount for the year they qualify, even if tax rates increase.