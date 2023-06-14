Proposal for Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway includes sound absorption wall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway's destiny now rests in the hands of Metro Council members, who are deliberating over a proposal presented by Bristol Motor Speedway to lease and renovate the esteemed racetrack.

Although Bristol Motor Speedway has offered to shoulder a portion of the costs, nearby residents are expressing apprehension about introducing the sights and sounds of NASCAR to the heart of Music City.

Jerry Caldwell, the president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, is eager to secure a 30-year lease for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

The plan includes substantial track renovations and various other enhancements with a notable addition being the implementation of a sound absorption wall.

"It'll reduce the sound in this neighborhood and outside of that by 50%, is what our analysis shows. So, I think this is a great solution, and it addresses those concerns from the neighborhood but still allows for this to be protected and preserved as it should be."

Caldwell says this proposal provides an excellent solution to address the concerns voiced by the local community while preserving the historical significance of the racetrack.

The 20-foot sound-baffling wall surrounding the track would reduce noise levels both within the neighborhood and beyond by approximately 50%. Unlike conventional barriers that merely deflect sound waves, this innovative structure will absorb and disperse the noise, rendering it a more effective noise reduction measure.

In addition to the sound wall, it's not the only thing they're doing to cut down on the noise in the neighborhood.

The proposal would also limit the number of races each year - set curfews for when the races can take place and limit loud mufflers.

While some residents, like Oliver Jackson, who visited the track years before has become accustomed to the sounds coming from the venue.

"It didn’t bother me because I used to go to the races, wrestling, and state fairgrounds. I was down there just about every day when I first moved here," said Oliver Jackson.

Jackson says he's used to the sounds on the track but admits on race days it can get loud.

"There’s a few in the neighborhood, you know, they complain about the noise. And I even got a neighbor across the street that’s got a sign up ‘no racetrack’. So, it doesn't bother me," said Jackson.

That neighbor is Heidi Basgall Favorite.

"It's lack of infrastructure, lack of parking, issues with sound, environmental concerns, a seriously bad deal financially for the city that leaves us exposed," said Basgall Favorite.

Basgall Favorite expresses skepticism about the effectiveness of the sound technology proposed and opposes the entire expansion proposal.

"This expansion is not more of the same. It is a dramatic increase and a long-term investment in the city's funding of racing."

However, Jerry Caldwell highlights that a recent survey conducted among neighbors indicated that 80% of respondents support the renovation plans.

The sound-baffling wall would encompass the entire track, excluding the portion blocked by the existing 30,000-seat grandstand, which already serves as a sound-dampening feature.

Officials with the design say the wall be constructed using pierced and baffled aluminum panels, the wall will collect sound waves and disperse them within the structure, which is filled with sound-absorbing mineral wool.

This lightweight, cost-effective, and durable system has demonstrated high efficiency in reducing noise pollution.

The future of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway now hinges on the decision of Metro Council members, who must carefully consider the potential benefits of renovating this iconic racetrack against the concerns raised by neighboring residents.