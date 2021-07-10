Proposed $650 million budget could mean higher tax rate for Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday, Williamson County commissioners will vote on a new budget. If passed that means taxpayers will see a $.13 increase on their property taxes.

“Just like everything that we do, whether its purchasing groceries or a car or homes, things are going up and it’s the same for us here," said County Mayor Rogers Anderson.

More growth means the need for more money- something the county is asking taxpayers to help with.

“You have to realize we had about 32% total increase in values in Williamson County since we have last done the appraisals,” said Anderson.

As part of the proposed FY 2021-22 $650,431,207 budget, commissioners will vote to raise the county’s certified tax rate from $1.7526 to $1.88, an increase of about 13 cents ($.1274 to be exact).

“Three pennies of that... actually goes directly to our schools for their operational side of the thing," said Anderson. "The other part of it goes to the County General- goes for the things we’ve got to have as we look down the road over the next few years.” That includes things like infrastructure and employee salaries. The money will also help future projects like a new jail and juvenile center.

“It’s to keep up with the growth that we’re continually having here in Williamson County," said Anderson. "We have averaged over the last ten years- or approximately- 5,000 people coming into our county on an annual basis.”

He knows the tax hike won’t be an easy sell, but believes it’s the only way to meet the need of the growing community. "If we’re going to continue to function and have those quality of life issues that people have learned to expect and demand in our county, this is what it’s going to take.”

If approved the money will be divided into several different government funds including schools, solid waste and sanitation, and the county's general fund. The $1.88 tax rate would be allocated as follows: