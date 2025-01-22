Proposed ordinance in Lebanon may reduce construction noise near homes

LEBANON, Tenn. — Many communities across Middle Tennessee are growing quickly.

In Lebanon, several neighborhoods are being built right now and while that work is underway, construction noise has become an issue for some people.

However, a new ordinance under consideration by the Lebanon City Council may restore some peace and quiet.

"It was peaceful. It was very peaceful,” said Byron Morgan, a homeowner in Lebanon.

When Morgan bought his house a decade ago, it was on a quiet cul de sac.

In more recent times, construction and the noise that comes with it has been popping up all around his home.

“Deliveries of heavy equipment, picking up equipment or bringing it in and out of the neighborhood at around 6:00, 6:30 in the morning," Morgan said.

The view has changed for Morgan and many of his neighbors recently.

"This was all trees and wood that's been cleared," Morgan said.

While he expected developments to come in, he didn't plan on so much noise.

“Your family, especially your children aren't even awake yet, and this is literally in front of your house, just a few feet outside of your windows,” Morgan said.

The new noise ordinance under consideration by the city council could change that soon.

The idea is to create some rules to differentiate residential construction from commercial in a simple straightforward manner.

"We came up with some simple guidelines with four or five bullet points," said Jeff Baines, Lebanon's commissioner of public services.

The regulations would affect construction within 1,000 feet of people's homes.

It sets hours when fueling, equipment loading, hammering, hoe ramming, and other work must begin or end.

"What I like about this is I feel like it's enforceable. Everybody can understand it," Baines said.

According to Morgan, he understands construction companies need space and time to work, it's the price of progress.

"But we also need to be cognizant of people who own homes and what it's doing to the home life," Morgan said.

So for now, he's pulling up stakes, moving off to a different neighborhood in Lebanon.

"Rather than continuing to be displeased with what it looks like and what it's been, we're going to move on,” Morgan said.

Lebanon City Council is set to take on the matter at their meeting Tuesday night.

