WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A judge has ruled that prosecutors can seek the death penalty for Michael Cummins, who is charged with the murders of eight people in April of 2019.

Six bodies were found in a Westmoreland home and two more were at another location.

Cummins was cleared to stand trial in June of last year.

Cummins' trials have been rescheduled over the years as he underwent mental evaluations to determine his fitness for trial. They also faced delays due to COVID-19.