Prosecutors seek death penalty in quadruple murder case

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Austin Drummond, a West Tennessee man accused of murdering four family members in Lake County before leading police on a week-long manhunt.

At a preliminary hearing on Thursday, investigators revealed disturbing details, including testimony that one victim was shot at least eleven times. The judge found probable cause and bound the case over to a grand jury, with Drummond due back in court September 17.

Two more people, Eric Wise Jr. and Michelle Ovelis, are also charged with helping Drummond hide, bringing the total number of alleged accomplices to five. A gag order and no-contact order remain in place as the case moves forward.