Protesters flood Tennessee Capitol as lawmakers pass new congressional map dividing Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has become one of the first states to redraw its congressional map following a recent Supreme Court ruling that found Louisiana relied too heavily on race when it redrew its own map to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

The Republican supermajority passed the new map during a special session, dividing the traditionally Democratic stronghold of Memphis. Republicans say the redraw is about gaining another congressional seat. Democrats argue the map is racially motivated and designed to dilute Memphis's political power.

The change means most Tennessee voters heading to the polls in August will likely find themselves in a significantly different congressional district.

"Disrespected, unseen, and it's an attempt to erase us," Tikeila Rucker, Executive Director of Memphis for All, said.

Tensions boiled over both inside and outside the Capitol during the vote. Some observers in the balcony were removed, and Representative Justin Pearson's brother was among those arrested.

Protesters demonstrated with KKK costumes, noisemakers, and fire.

"We fought for so long... at what point do they have enough power that they don't continue to try to minimize us and take from us when they already have the majority of everything?" Rucker said.

Residents from Memphis said they felt robbed of their power, their voices, and their representation.

"You're coming to a community that is predominantly Black, to break up a map, to try to divide the power that we have because they know when we come together, when we unite, we have power. Their way of winning is cheating, so if they can divide the maps they continue to try to divide us," Rucker said.

Despite the legislature's vote, advocates say the fight is not over.

"Everyday you wake up with a breath in your body, you have the opportunity to show up and do the right thing. So, we keep fighting by continuing to show up," Rucker said.

Civil rights groups and Democrats are weighing possible legal challenges.

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