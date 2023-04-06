Protesters return to the Tennessee capitol 11 days after The Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Frank Webber remembers 30 years ago when a classmate shot up his school.

Webber now has a sophomore student, Andy, who asked him to come to the legislature Thursday morning to protest for tighter gun restrictions in Tennessee. This is a week and a half after The Covenant School shooting, which killed three 9-year-olds and three adults on March 27. Since then, Tennesseans have been active at the state capitol, protesting several days of the week while the House and Senate have been in session.

During the House session on Thursday, three House Democrats are expected to be expelled from the legislature. Hundreds trickled into the capitol, while some stood on the cold, slick steps.

"I am a little weary," Frank Webber said. "The level of apathy and people not caring that guns are more important than kids. The anger and sadness I feel are immeasurable. This isn't the way the world should be. Why should I tell an elementary school kid how to avoid being shot? This is 2023. It shouldn't be like that."

His daughter Andy stood by his side in the sprinkling rain. She said the last 11 days at school have been scary because school shootings were becoming a common occurrence.

"That in my opinion is not OK," Andy Webber said, "Things aren't being done about it. I am honestly scared to go to school. School should be a safe place for students. I am out here because I think people need to be heard. If people aren't heard, nothing will be done. I just want to make a difference. I would like more restrictions gun. Eradication isn't the way to go because things will always slip through. But restrictions will help."

Sheeva Assad, a student MLK Magnet High School, said she had heard what thoughts and prayers could do.

"Lawmakers now want to use thoughts and prayers to silence us," Assad said. "The students and faculty at MLK high school are here today to follow in our namesake's footsteps. We won't stop the fight until we see the change — the change we deserve."

Teachers have said they are tired, too. They joined protesters while Metro Nashville Public Schools was not in school on Thursday.

"We are tired of worrying," Rosebank Elementary School teacher Lucy Grunkemeyer said. "Tennessee teachers — both public and private — are demanding more stringent gun laws. We support background checks and not lowering the gun carrying age. We find the actions against Johnson, Pearson and Jones abhorrent. Teachers, it's time to educate our legislators on listening to the people. Protect our children, not guns."