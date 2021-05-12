Public hearing held on Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway restoration plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A public hearing was packed at the Music City Center Tuesday night about a speedway restoration plan and bringing NASCAR back to the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Lines of residents took to the podium to voice their opposition and support for a plan to restore and revamp the speedway.

"Look this is a golden opportunity, this is a great opp for the speedway. this is a great opp for the fairgrounds," said NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Darren Waltrip.

A proposal is on the table for the city to partner with Speedway Motorsports to operate and manage an expanded speedway at the Fairgrounds.

Plans include restoring the track, modernizing the facility so it could be used for other events, and adding a wall to muffle sound from the speedway. Those who oppose the plan argued they need more transparency.

Next month the Fair Board will discuss details and feedback heard during the public hearing