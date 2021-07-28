Public housing tenants feel forced out of Village West Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — As Nashville faces an affordable housing challenge and a deficit of low-cost rental options, many people feel they are left with nowhere to go.

Residents who face economic security risks will spend no more than 30% of their annual income on rent or a mortgage, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In Nashville, an estimated 65,000 households, just less than half of Davidson County’s renters exceeded that threshold, pre-pandemic.

Meanwhile, the options for affordable homeownership in Nashville are even fewer.

According to Mayor John Cooper's office, this leaves families of four that earn $0 to $67,450 struggling to find housing.

Tenants at the Village West Apartments in Nashville say those with affordable housing vouchers are being forced to move.

Thomas Sweet has called the apartments home for more than two and a half years. During this time, Sweet says the neighborhood has changed.

"All these houses over here and the new houses over here and what you're building over here it's like they're surrounding us," he said.

Sweet says it feels like he and his neighbors are being forced out.

The changes are happening right outside his doorstep.

"About six months ago, four to six months ago that's when Tina and Sam got a letter on her door," Sweet said.

A letter Sweet says from property management saying section 8 voucher tenants will soon have to go.

"And then, Theresa got one on her door. And another lady down over here got one on her door. Next thing I know there's a bunch of moving trucks coming in and people moving out and I was like, 'wow,'" he said.

Neighbors said some tenants were offered $1,000 to move.

"They're just going to be getting rid of section 8 a little bit at a time, so I never know when my letters coming," Sweet said.

On a fixed income, Sweet is bringing in just $800 from disability and social security.

Living in public housing, Sweet pays $159 a month for rent.

"They do need more affordable housing because I'm telling you this pandemic probably made a lot more people homeless. A lot of people couldn't pay the rent, a lot of people lost their jobs, a lot of people lost their lives," Sweet said.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Brookside Properties, which operates the Village West Apartments, for a comment.