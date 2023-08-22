Public library books in Murfreesboro could be removed under new ordinance

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro's local library could soon be the stage for a battle over literary content, as the city grapples with a new ordinance that empowers the removal of books deemed to display indecent behavior targeted at children.

City Mayor Shane McFarland and the majority of the city council have thrown their weight behind the Community Safety Standards Ordinance.

The ordinance — which aims to foster family-friendly environments in public spaces and protect children from potentially harmful content — has drawn both support and opposition.

Under the ordinance's provisions, materials such as books, shows, and parades displaying indecent behavior in public, city-owned places such as parks, plazas, and libraries, could face removal.

Mayor McFarland, speaking during the June 15 council meeting, emphasized the necessity of delineating clear guidelines for appropriate content on city property.

"We have to have some specific guidelines on what’s appropriate for city property, that’s where I am on this, and I think that’s what this does," he asserted.

However, not all council members are in agreement with the ordinance.

Vice Mayor Bill Shacklett stood against it, finding support from segments of the community.

"It really seems like our libraries are under attack," said Matthew Fee, a concerned member of the community.

The ordinance's impact has been felt immediately as it came to light that two books in particular: "Let's Talk About It" and "This Book is Gay." Aimed at a teenage audience, it has been reviewed and flagged as a potential violation of the new Murfreesboro regulation.

The final decision on whether to remove these books from library shelves lies with the Rutherford County Library Board, who is scheduled to convene next Monday.

As concerns mount about the potential stifling of diverse voices and perspectives, some within the community are taking action.

"One parent not wanting a book in the library shouldn't mean that it's not available for everyone else," said Fee, who has initiated a petitionto advocate for the freedom to read and show solidarity with the library board.

Fee, a father of a high school student, believes that regulations like this undermine the fundamental role of libraries as safe spaces for all individuals.

"I don't know if we can stop anything, but we can sure let our voices be heard," Fee stated.

The petition has already garnered significant support with over 275 signatures. Organizers of the campaign have set their sights on a goal of reaching 300 signatures, aiming to amplify their message that access to diverse literary content should be preserved and protected.