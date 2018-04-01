Public Meeting Held To Discuss Transit Plan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The time for transit is now, but not everyone is happy with the current proposed transit plan.
Traffic congestion has been a problem everyone wants to resolve, but some are concerned the proposed transit plan wont do that.
Jeff Carr is with No Tax For Tracks, a political action committee opposed to the current proposed transit plan.
No Tax For Tracks has argued that under the proposed transit plan, Nashville's sales tax will increase to 10.25 percent, the highest sales tax of any major U.S. city.
They added it will also discriminate against those who can't afford to pay it - like seniors and disadvantaged families - but those with Transit For Nashville said that's just not true.
“This helps anyone who is employed downtown,” said Walter Searcy, Transit for Nashville spokesperson. “Many of whom are disadvantaged. Many of whom are marginalized.”
Transit For Nashville supporters said voters will just be casting their ballot to fund transit, and the plan could be adjusted.
Early voting has been scheduled to start April 11. Election day has been set for May 1.