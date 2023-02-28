Public universities could be required to print suicide lifeline on all student IDs in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New legislation focuses on getting mental health resources in front of more teens and young adults. It would require lifesaving contact information for suicide and crisis hotlines to be put on every student ID card for public universities.

Schools would also be required to update their websites with readily available mental health resources.

This is an expansion of an act that passed last year adding the lifeline number to IDs for students in grades sixth through 12th.

It comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released data showing the harsh toll the pandemic took on teen girls. Of 17,000 surveyed nationwide, it found almost 60% reported feelings of persistent sadness or hopelessness.

Both parties here in Tennessee agree this legislation is necessary. Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, is one of the big supporters of the bill as suicide is the third leading cause of death in the state.

"Suicide is a growing problem in our country, and here in Tennessee especially. While we tend to think of suicide as something that mostly impacts adults, youth suicide and suicidal ideation are increasing at alarming rates," said Campbell.

If it does become law, all IDs printed after July have the lifeline number on it.