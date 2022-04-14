Public's help sought in case of man found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives are hoping that a new sketch will help solve the tragic mystery of a man found dead from hypothermia in a used car lot.

The man was found January 2 in the parking lot of Jackie Murphy's Used Cars on Lafayette Street in Nashville. While his death was not due to suspicious circumstances, both police and the Medical Examiner have been unable to identify him.

Police describe him as an African-American man 45-60 years old with short black and gray hair with a matching, trimmed beard. He was 6'1" and weighed 209 pounds at the time of his passing. One clue that could help solve the case - he had an area on his left knee that was hyperpigmented, meaning that it was darker than the rest of his skin.

Police say he was found with no I.D. and there was no record of his fingerprints. He was found near the Nashville Rescue Mission but staff there did not recognize him.

If you recognize him by the sketch or the description, please call South Precinct at 615-862-7763

