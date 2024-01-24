Puckett's, Scout's Pub and Deacon's New South celebrate restaurant week with special menu pricing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Restaurant group A. Marshall Hospitality will be serving up daily deals during it’s annual restaurant week from January 22 through 28.
Enjoy special prix fixe menus at special prices at all AMH locations, which includes Puckett's, Deacon’s New South and Scout's Pub.
A full list of participating restaurants is listed here.
