PumpkinFest pumps up locals, fills Franklin community with fall food, fun

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands in Franklin celebrated Fall at the 37th annual PumpkinFest on Saturday.

The festival filled downtown and featured Fall-inspired food and drinks, activities, live music, and plenty of shopping opportunities. There was fun for people of all ages. Some visitors came dressed up in costumes, all in the hopes of spreading cheer.

"We decided to come out here and enjoy the festivities, the fall, the scariness and the fun, the camaraderie, and all that. Good food and some great shopping, so it's a joy making people laugh and get a little scared now and then," said Garyallen Coleman, who was in attendance.

Last year, more than 70,000 people were in attendance, and this year a similar turnout was expected.

The event generates more than $1 million for the local economy.

