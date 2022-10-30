Watch Now
News

Actions

PumpkinFest pumps up locals, fills Franklin community with fall food, fun

The festival filled downtown and featured Fall-inspired food and drinks, activities, live music, and plenty of shopping opportunities. There was fun for people of all ages.
pumpkin on table at pumpkinfest
Posted at 5:58 PM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 18:58:46-04

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands in Franklin celebrated Fall at the 37th annual PumpkinFest on Saturday.

The festival filled downtown and featured Fall-inspired food and drinks, activities, live music, and plenty of shopping opportunities. There was fun for people of all ages. Some visitors came dressed up in costumes, all in the hopes of spreading cheer.

pumpkinfest kiddos

"We decided to come out here and enjoy the festivities, the fall, the scariness and the fun, the camaraderie, and all that. Good food and some great shopping, so it's a joy making people laugh and get a little scared now and then," said Garyallen Coleman, who was in attendance.

pumpkinfest art stall

Last year, more than 70,000 people were in attendance, and this year a similar turnout was expected.

The event generates more than $1 million for the local economy.

pumpkinfest jewelry stand

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap