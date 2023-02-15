Puppy 'cuddlegrams' a paws-itively adorable Valentine's Day gift from Williamson County Animal Center

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Animal Center gave some local businesses a paw-some Valentine's Day!

The center offered "Cuddlegrams" — office visits from dachshund puppies.

WTVF WCAC puppy in a bow

Businesses in Franklin and Brentwood welcomed the burst of paw-sitivity these dogs brought.

"The experience with the puppies has been amazing," said Leah Nelson. "This is Roush, and she's the softest, sweetest baby. This has been the best Valentine's Day I've ever had, absolutely!"

The Williamson County Animal Center is also of-fur-ing adoption specials in honor of Valentine's Day. On the holiday, you can adopt dogs one year or older for only $14, but you can also adopt them for just $28 through the rest of the month.

You can check the WCAC website to find your best fur-ever friend.

WTVF A Williamson County Animal Center "Cuddlegram" puppy delivers love for Valentine's Day