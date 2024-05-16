Pups & Pints event to partner with Nashville Humane on Saturday

Pups & Pints will bring together dog lovers across Music City this weekend. The pup centered event will be at The Yard at One City this Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.

It will feature a Bark Market, Biergarten, Fashion Show contest, Arfs & Crafts, Food Truck fare, Photo Ops, an Off-leash dog area, stage demos and pup meetups, and adoptable pets from the Nashville Humane Association.

Pet owners can get out and enjoy their day with their best friends, meet other pet owners and local businesses that love dogs just as much.

Nashville Humane has been a partner of the festival from the beginning. They'll have adoptable pets at the festival that are available for a meet-n-greet. A portion of the proceeds from the Biergarten at the fest will go to NHA.