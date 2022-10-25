Purple Pumpkin contest to benefit the Alzheimer's Association of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are diseases that seem to impact every one of our families. Many make us question how we can possibly help. One group is offering a creative way to get involved using pumpkins and the color purple.

There's a story going back many, many years between Mary Edmonson and husband Lem Richard.

"Everybody called him L.R.," Mary smiled. "He wanted to know if I'd go to the square dance with him next Saturday night, and I said, 'yes.'"

The two built a life and a family in Eagleville, each year celebrating their anniversary on Christmas Day.

After so many good years there together, Mary noticed something was wrong.

"He didn't know one room to the other," she remembered. "He finally got to where he didn't want to eat."

L.R. had Alzheimer's.

"It's just a terrible disease, y'know?" Mary said. "If you've never dealt with it, you don't know. We were married 58 years. Christmas day, he passed away on our anniversary."

At Mary's residence at Willow Springs Assisted Living in Spring Hill, Monday was a special day. Lifestyle coordinator Beverly Croteau was getting everybody in purple paint.

"We decided to join in on the Purple Pumpkin challenge," Beverly said as the residents brushed pumpkins in purple paint behind her.

The Alzheimer's Association Tennessee Chapter is doing a contest through this Sunday where you make a donation and compete for the best decorated purple pumpkin.

"I like a challenge, and I like to win," Beverly smiled.

"I think we will!" added Mary.

"They're doing okay!" she continued, watching the residents painting the pumpkins. "It don't have to be perfect!"

While it'd be nice to win, what's most important to Mary is the team work of these friendly faces, doing something in honor of the many whose lives have been impacted by Alzheimer's.

"There's just so many people who have it," she said.

"It takes a village," said Beverly. "It takes a whole team. It takes a whole community. They still make a difference out there, and together we do. Together, we can."

To participate in the Purple Pumpkin contest, visit here.

We also want to mention a separate event. The Alzheimer's Association is holding the Walk to End Alzheimer's this Saturday morning at Nissan Stadium. We'll be talking about the walk on our newscasts throughout the week. For more on the Walk to End Alzheimer's visit here.