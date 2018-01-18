Purse Thieves Arrested After Chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two suspects from California have been arrested after allegedly stealing purses, fleeing from police, and hitting spike strips on the interstate.

Reports from the Metro Nashville Police Department stated the two stole thousands of dollars in purses from Nordstrom in Green Hills Thursday morning.

Details of the chase were not available, but authorities confirmed the suspects’ rental van hit a spike strip and ran off the road near Highway 100 and Interstate 840.

Both were taken into custody.

Officials from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Fairview Police Department, along with authorities from Williamson, Humphreys, Dickson, and Hickman counties, assisted in the arrests. Further information was not available.